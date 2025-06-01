TNM Leader Dr Asha Kissoon joins PPP/C

–Calls out opposition for dismal track record

LEADER of The New Movement (TNM), Dr Asha Kissoon, has thrown her unequivocal support behind the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), noting that her decision is rooted in putting the Guyanese people first.

In a statement on Saturday, she said: “As Leader of The New Movement and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, my guiding principle has always been to put Guyana and its people first. I entered politics with the belief that leadership must be purposeful, people-centred, and rooted in accountability. Today (Saturday), I reaffirm that belief by announcing my decision to formally align myself with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“This decision comes after deep reflection on the path our country is taking—and the kind of leadership that is needed to secure a brighter future for all Guyanese.”

She was not hesitant in her support, noting that the government is not just all talk and no action, but over the past five years, they have expanded job creation, infrastructure, healthcare and youth development.

Dr Kissoon further noted that the governing PPP/C’s commitments made in their 2020 manifesto have been substantially fulfilled.

“I am proud to join the PPP/C because they have not only promised progress — they have delivered it. The commitments made in their 2020 manifesto have been substantially fulfilled. From job creation and infrastructure [sic] expansion to health-care improvements and youth development, the PPP/C government has honoured the promises it made to the people.

“In fact, everything I campaigned on as Leader of The New Movement has been realised under the leadership of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Their priorities—social justice, education, access to opportunities, environmental sustainability and inclusive growth—perfectly align with the vision I have always championed for a better, more equitable Guyana,” the statement read.

Adding to this, she commended President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s steady and laudable leadership in response to the Venezuela border controversy. However, she spared no effort in calling out the opposition’s questionable choice not to stand in unity with the government during the motion in the National Assembly regarding the matter.

“But during the most recent sitting of the National Assembly, I was appalled and deeply disturbed by the opposition’s lack of unity at such a pivotal time. When Guyana needed one voice in defence of its sovereignty, the opposition chose silence, partisanship, and division.

“That moment made it impossible for me to remain aligned with those who, in the face of a national challenge, refuse to put Guyana first. In good conscience, I cannot stand with an opposition that continuously chooses political expediency over patriotism and progress.”

Further, Dr Kissoon highlighted the dismal track record of the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), which is marred by electoral misconduct, disregard for democracy, a legacy of siphoned public funds, broken promises, and failed leadership, according to her.

“Their time in office was defined by chaos and neglect—not service or achievement,” she said.

However, the governing PPP/C charted a different approach, she said, emphasising that it is one of inclusion, development and unity.

“… I am confident that my voice, my values, and the goals of The New Movement will find a stronger, more impactful home within this government. This is not merely a political choice—it is a principled one. I stand with the PPP/C because I believe in a Guyana that rises together, where no one is left behind, and where promises are not just made—they are kept.

Let us move forward together for a stronger, more united and more prosperous Guyana,” Dr. Kissoon said.