Essequibo farmers endorse President Ali for second term

– commends his strong leadership and transformation of the agriculture sector

A NUMBER of rice farmers, cash crop growers, and fisherfolk from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) have publicly endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali for another term in office, citing his transformative work and unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.

At a public meeting held at the Anna Regina Secondary School auditorium, scores of farmers expressed deep gratitude to the Head of State for the significant strides made under his administration, especially during times of economic hardship and market uncertainty.

“We’ve never seen a President work this hard for farmers,” said veteran rice farmer Kaydar Persaud from Affiance. “When prices dropped, President Ali didn’t make excuses—he acted. The $300 per bag support came at the right time and saved many of us. I fully support another term for him.”

President Ali’s efforts in improving land access, stabilising rice prices, upgrading infrastructure, and introducing modern drying and storage facilities have not gone unnoticed.

Cash crop farmer Talesha Narine from Aurora commended the administration’s responsiveness: “This government listens. When we asked for better drainage and access to extension services, they delivered. Today, my yields have increased, and I feel proud to be a farmer. I stand behind President Ali 100 per cent.

Narine praised the President’s vision of sustainability and value-added farming, noting that farmers were no longer being left behind in national development conversations. Fisherfolk along the Pomeroon River also shared their endorsement, citing improvements to landing sites and easier access to glue.

“We’ve seen a real change under President Ali. We now have proper mooring sites, and the support from the Ministry of Agriculture has been constant,” said fisherman Ramesh Persaud. “The government isn’t just talking—they’re doing the work. We’re backing the President all the way.”

Since taking office, President Ali and his government have placed agriculture at the centre of national development—investing in infrastructure, machinery, markets, and modern technology Persaud said.

During his visit to Region Two, the President announced the opening of 20,000 acres of land, fully supported by government investment in equipment, land development, and seed paddy. Farmers will also benefit from two new drying and storage facilities, with tenders going out in just two weeks. He also unveiled a co-investment strategy for fertiliser production and a price stabilisation system to shield rice farmers from market volatility.

“You have a government that’s with you through good times and bad,” President Ali told the packed audience. “We are not just building farms—we are building a future of food security, prosperity, and self-reliance.”

A Clear Choice for Farmers

From rice fields to riverbanks, farmers in Region Two say the choice is clear: they want continuity and leadership that delivers.

“We’ve had governments in the past, but this one stands out for one reason—results,” said cash crop grower Mohini Deonarine. “President Ali has kept his promises. That’s why he deserves a second term.”

The rice farmers were very appreciative of President Irfaan Ali and his government’s efforts in improving the farming community. Rice farmers said that they are now getting more markets for their produce, and they are also using the Agro processing facility to dry their mangoes and pineapples as value-added crops.

Melrose Henry from Capoey said that there have been tremendous agricultural opportunities in the Capoey community. Henry said that Capoey is supporting President Ali and he called on more indigenous youths to take up agriculture as a career path. She urged the government to construct a dormitory for students to attend the Guyana School of Agriculture branch at Cotton Field.