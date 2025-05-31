Minister Rodrigues: Housing agenda is about ‘Promises kept, lives transformed’

“TODAY is not just about numbers, it’s about promises kept and lives transformed,” declared Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, as she addressed hundreds of elated Berbicians on Friday at the State House in New Amsterdam.

With her statement, the Minister set the tone for the launch of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) third Dream Realised housing drive for 2025, which will see close to 1,800 residents of Region Six becoming proud landowners. The two-day initiative marks a pivotal moment in the government’s mission to expand equitable housing access while transforming communities across Guyana.

Delivering her address, Minister Susan Rodrigues, celebrated the moment as both a personal and national achievement.

“With the 1,800 house lots being distributed here, we have effectively met our ambitious target of 50,000 allocations before the end of our first term,” she told the crowd, which included senior officials from CH&PA, ministry staff, and hundreds of excited allottees.

Minister Rodrigues acknowledged that Region Six has become a regular stop for the housing ministry — and for good reason.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve returned to this region multiple times — accompanying President Dr. Irfaan Ali, hosting outreaches, and launching housing drives. That’s because we’re committed to transforming lives here through home ownership,” she said.

Reflecting on the challenges faced upon assuming office in 2020, Minister Rodrigues pointed to the nearly 70,000-application backlog inherited from the previous administration and the dismantling of the Ministry of Housing under the former government.

“In contrast, housing has always been a hallmark of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) developmental agenda — from 1992 to 2015, and again since 2020. We understand the power of homeownership to bring stability, security, and hope.”

She also highlighted the programme’s positive social impact, particularly for women and youth. More than 50% of the allocations in the past five years have gone to young people aged 21–35, and a growing number of single women are becoming homeowners — a shift that the minister said promotes financial independence and counters domestic vulnerability.

“Our housing drive is not just about land — it’s about economic empowerment. The infrastructure we’re putting in, and the private investment that follows, ensures the value of your land appreciates. That’s how we build generational wealth,” she noted.

So far, 3,555 house lots have been distributed in Region Six. The Overwinning Housing Development is expected to become a key residential and economic hub, complementing other transformative projects in the region, including: A permanent, toll-free Berbice River bridge, A state-of-the-art regional stadium, A new regional hospital, and the Palmyra Development, featuring housing for professionals, hotels, and entertainment complexes.

“These projects will bring jobs, services, and pride to the region,” Minister Rodrigues said. “No longer will you need to travel to Region Four for quality healthcare or entertainment — people will be coming here instead.”

As the government moves forward with its comprehensive housing strategy, the minister assured citizens that the work is far from over.

“Our General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has made it clear — our housing drive will not stop. We are committed to ensuring every eligible Guyanese has access to land, a home, and a future filled with opportunity.”

In closing, Minister Rodrigues thanked the allottees for placing their trust in the government.

“Together, we are not just building homes. We are building communities, empowering families, and shaping the future of Guyana — one house lot at a time.”