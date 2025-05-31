News Archives
Guyana to again serve as President of Security Council
GUYANA’S Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on Friday, at UN Headquarters in New York, as the country prepares to once again assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for June 2025.
The high-level meeting marked an important milestone as Guyana readies itself to lead the Council’s agenda during its upcoming one-month presidency term.
Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett was accompanied by a delegation of Guyanese diplomats including Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Trishala Persaud; Political Coordinator Neishanta Benn; Alternate Political Coordinator, Marissa Edwards; and First Secretary Royston Alkins.
This will be Guyana’s second time holding the prestigious position during its current 2024-2025 term as a non-permanent Security Council member, having previously served as President in February 2024.
The country’s previous presidency was widely praised, with UN General Assembly President Ambassador Dennis Francis describing Guyana’s role on the Council as “outstanding.”
Francis noted that “When Guyana opened its mouth, everyone listened, because what was being put forward was of such substance and depth that it could not be ignored”.
Guyana has been pursuing five priority areas during its tenure: climate change, food security, peacebuilding and conflict resolution/prevention, women and global security, and youth and children in peace and security.
These priorities align with the country’s overall theme of “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity” for its Security Council membership.

