‘I stand with the PPP/C’ – Asha Kissoon breaks ranks with Opposition, endorses PPP/C

See below the full statement from the leader of The New Movement (TNM), Dr. Asha Kissoon:

As Leader of The New Movement and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, my guiding principle has always been to put Guyana and its people first.

I entered politics with the belief that leadership must be purposeful, people-centered, and rooted in accountability. Today, I reaffirm that belief by announcing my decision to formally align myself with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

This decision comes after deep reflection on the path our country is taking—and the kind of leadership that is needed to secure a brighter future for all Guyanese.

I am proud to join the PPP/C because they have not only promised progress—they have delivered it. The commitments made in their 2020 manifesto have been substantially fulfilled. From job creation and infrastructure expansion to healthcare improvements and youth development, the PPP/C government has honoured the promises it made to the people.

In fact, everything I campaigned on as Leader of The New Movement has been realized under the leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Their priorities—social justice, education, access to opportunities, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth—perfectly align with the vision I have always championed for a better, more equitable Guyana.

Moreover, President Ali’s response to the Venezuela border controversy has demonstrated the kind of statesmanship and steady leadership this moment demands. But during the most recent sitting of the National Assembly, I was appalled and deeply disturbed by the Opposition’s lack of unity at such a pivotal time. When Guyana needed one voice in defense of its sovereignty, the Opposition chose silence, partisanship, and division.

That moment made it impossible for me to remain aligned with those who, in the face of a national challenge, refuse to put Guyana first. In good conscience, I cannot stand with an Opposition that continuously chooses political expediency over patriotism and progress.

The track record of the APNU+AFC coalition speaks for itself—marked by electoral misconduct, a blatant attempt to rig the 2020 elections, and a legacy of siphoned public funds, broken promises, and failed leadership. Their time in office was defined by chaos and neglect—not service or achievement.

The PPP/C has charted a different course—one of inclusion, growth, stability, and unity. It is a party grounded in vision, action, and results. And I am confident that my voice, my values, and the goals of The New Movement will find a stronger, more impactful home within this government.

This is not merely a political choice—it is a principled one. I stand with the PPP/C because I believe in a Guyana that rises together, where no one is left behind, and where promises are not just made—they are kept.

Let us move forward together for a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Guyana