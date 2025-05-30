News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Soldier missing after falling into Cuyuni River
news-default

THE Guyana Defence Force troops stationed at Eteringbang and Makapa on the Guyana-Venezuela Border are currently engaged in efforts to locate one of its ranks, Lance Corporal Stefon Tudor, who was part of a Riverine Patrol in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Reportedly, Lance Corporal Tudor fell into the river in the vicinity of the Makapa rapids between 1400 and 1500 hours on Thursday.

The Guyana Defence Force will spare no resources to continue its efforts, and has since communicated with the family of Lance Corporal Tudor.

The Guyana Defence Force remains committed to the operational safety of all its officers and ranks.

A Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. (GDF)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online