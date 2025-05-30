Soldier missing after falling into Cuyuni River

THE Guyana Defence Force troops stationed at Eteringbang and Makapa on the Guyana-Venezuela Border are currently engaged in efforts to locate one of its ranks, Lance Corporal Stefon Tudor, who was part of a Riverine Patrol in the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Reportedly, Lance Corporal Tudor fell into the river in the vicinity of the Makapa rapids between 1400 and 1500 hours on Thursday.

The Guyana Defence Force will spare no resources to continue its efforts, and has since communicated with the family of Lance Corporal Tudor.

The Guyana Defence Force remains committed to the operational safety of all its officers and ranks.

A Board of Inquiry has been convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. (GDF)