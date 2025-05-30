–Dr. Jagdeo challenges U.S.-sanctioned businessman

EMBATTLED United States-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed’s credibility continues to erode, with him now facing pressure to substantiate the ‘wild’ allegations he has made against President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday, during his weekly press conference at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House, called on the embattled businessman to present the evidence he has linking President Ali to tax waiver for an undervalued Lamborghini.

The General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President, questioned the motives and integrity of the sanctioned businessman.

“Let him release the evidence that President Ali told him to submit a false invoice to the GRA… (It is) a fake invoice, because no such thing happened,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

What can be seen as an attempt to discredit the President’s reputation has faced rejection by Dr. Ali, who has also challenged the businessman to provide proof that he presented the true invoice of the luxury vehicle to the Office of the President.

President Ali has dismissed the claims that he authorised any tax waiver related to the luxury vehicle as “ridiculous”.

Both the son and father, Nazar, already sanctioned by the United States for their alleged crimes, have become figures of ridicule for their failure to back up their claims.

The Mohameds’ most recent accusations have been deemed by some as a calculated smear campaign aimed at distracting from their own legal troubles.

Many, on social media, have even deemed their latest antics as a transparent attempt to weaponise the media, and tarnish the government’s reputation while evading accountability for their own actions.

Azruddin was released on $500,000 bail on Thursday after pleading not guilty to customs fraud and tax evasion involving the said luxury Lamborghini which was imported in 2020.

If proven, he would be liable for substantial back payments and other penalties.