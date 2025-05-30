Jagdeo says PPP will campaign on ‘track record of transformation’

-affirms party’s readiness for September 1 elections, reminds citizens not to gamble with their future

NO other political party can stand on a firm track record like the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has firmly stated, while emphasising that they are ready to lay out the facts for this year’s general and regional elections.

Speaking at the party’s weekly press conference at Freedom House, Robb Street, on Thursday, he said that this year’s election is not about taking risks.

“We are going to campaign on our track record and what the PPP leadership in this country has meant to the development of our country and its people,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s phenomenal leadership, which has been lauded on the national, regional and international stages.

Dr. Jagdeo said: “We are led by the right person… As President [Irfaan Ali] he has led the transformation from the front. He has grown in stature internationally. He is recognised now as an international statesman. He represents this country at major forums around the world with distinction, and he is knowledgeable of every aspect of government, and he can speak fluently to every plan that we have laid out, plans for economic transformation as well as social with an ease.”

Very few politicians can do what the President does, the General Secretary said while stressing that this is the type of leadership Guyana needs.

He also noted that this year’s election is not about gambling with one’s future or the state’s future.

Citizens must recognise that only a leader, supported by a solid team which has demonstrated competency and achievement can lead the country into that glorious, prosperous future, he said.

“And if you’re an unbiased person in this country, you will see that there’s only one political party that has leadership that operates on the basis of achievement for the people of our country, that is consistently taking the most pressing concerns of our people and translated those into policy making, whether it’s in the health sector, education, housing, job creation, security or recreation.

“We have listened to the people, and we have crafted plans in each of those areas for the transformation of our country.”

Ahead of the September 1 polls, a number of political aspirants have already presented a flurry of lofty promises to the electorate, pledging policies which have already been executed by the ruling PPP.

Dr. Jagdeo said he does not need to recap the extensive history of how the PPP has constantly been the sole fighter for freedom in Guyana.

“That track record could be supported by clear evidence as to the change in the socio-economic status of our country and the well-being of our people,” he said.

From 2020 to now, after the strenuous fight to uphold democracy in Guyana owing to the attempts at the time to hijack it, Dr. Jagdeo said that the citizens can conclude for themselves that there is no other political party that could have led these achievements for Guyana.