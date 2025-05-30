Guyana Embassy in Qatar hosts Independence Day reception

WITH the Torch Hotel and the Sheraton Hotel lit with the colours of the Golden Arrowhead, the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana celebrated Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary in what was a magnificent display of the kaleidoscopic nature and beauty of Guyana.

According to a press release, among those in attendance were the Qatar’s Minister of Labour, Dr Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, Director of MOFA Protocol Department, HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo, Director of the Americas Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, H.E Jassim al Asmakh along with other Qatari nationals, members of the business community, the diplomatic corps and the Guyanese diaspora.

The programme included welcoming remarks from HE Ambassador Safraaz Ahmad Shadood, who also introduced the main speaker, President Ali.

The release said that Ambassador Shadood described His Excellency, the President as a leader from the people, of the people for the people.

“Already recognised as one of the most dynamic and visionary global leaders especially in Qatar following his BBC Hard Talk interview, His Excellency, the President spoke about Independence and what it truly means, the aspirations that fuel the nation’s struggle for its freedom.

He added that Independence is building one nation from many backgrounds and forging one purpose from many experiences,” the release said adding that this was followed by a cultural artistic presentation by Ivan Rockdrigo who donned the costume of a Jaguar in an acrobatic display.

The event concluded with the traditional cake cutting ceremony with the dignitaries.

The vote of thanks was done by the event coordinator Dr. Julia Theresa Kanhai, who paid tribute to the Government of the State of Qatar who has been magnificent hosts, the hardworking staff of the Embassy, the CEO of Newton Group of schools, Hessa Al-Noaimi, the principals , teachers and students, artistes Charlotte Lavelle and Danica Hernandez, Acrobat Ivan Rockdrigo Garcia, graphic artiste, Hasif Rasheed, the staff of Office of the President, General Manager of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC), Teshawna Lall and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana.

Guests also enjoyed a culinary journey tasting samples of mauby and sorrel drink and indulging Guyana’s National Dish ‘Pepper pot’, the release said noting that the event also featured a live performance by an artiste, who gifted multiple pieces of her work to the Qatari Government, Guyanese Government and other guests to honour the bilateral ties between the two nations.