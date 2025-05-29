‘We will bring development to every corner of Guyana’ — President Ali

– notes development was happening before the discovery of oil

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has affirmed that his government’s focus is to bring development to every corner of Guyana — including the coastland, islands, and hinterland communities.

He emphasised that true progress cannot be measured by what happens in Georgetown alone, but rather by what reaches the most remote and underserved communities.

He made these remarks while delivering an address at the commissioning of the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant in Region Two. The President spent two days in the region, engaging with and listening to residents.

“We are focused on improving water systems, building better roads, expanding healthcare, and ensuring quality education. We are building a country where geography no longer determines opportunity,” President Ali said.

Speaking to the audience, he reiterated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is committed to ensuring that no Guyanese is left behind and that the benefits of development are experienced by all.

“Let us be clear — this stage of development that Guyana is now experiencing did not begin with the discovery of oil. The truth, and it must be said, is that the road to this water treatment plant, and all the other infrastructure we are building, began long before oil started flowing from the seabed,” the President stated.

He reflected on the 1990s, when many families in rural and hinterland areas did not have access to clean, quality water. Back then, people had to fetch water from trenches and creeks or purchase it at a high cost. It was during those challenging times that the vision was born — a vision to provide water to every home, not as a luxury, but as a basic human right.

President Ali thanked the leaders of the People’s Progressive Party, who worked tirelessly over the years to bring development to Region Two. He said that his government is building a modern Guyana, grounded in a foundation of improved social services, education, healthcare, housing, and water access.

“No nation can claim to be modern and prosperous if its people do not have access to basic necessities. That is why we are not just talking about access — we have dramatically expanded it across the country,” he noted.

President Ali also acknowledged the efforts of past leaders who toiled for a better Guyana and contributed to shaping the nation’s vision.

“This has always been the bedrock of the People’s Progressive Party — to deliver development. We will continue to develop Region Two. For the PPP/C, the development of this region has never been seasonal — it’s a lifelong commitment. Our love is not opportunistic, our efforts have never been opportunistic. We have never come to you only in times of distress; we have stood by you in good times and joyful moments. We are with you every single day and in every season. That is the mantra of the People’s Progressive Party,” President Ali concluded.