‘PPP/C is the right party for Guyana’

–Shuman, LJP say, endorse President Ali for second term; point to countless achievements, visible transformation

–recall poor conditions Amerindians faced under APNU+AFC

LIBERTY and Justice Party (LJP) Leader Lenox Shuman has officially endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for the upcoming 2025 Regional and General Elections, praising them for what he describes as their “visionary, dynamic, and innovative leadership”.

The former Toshao of Pakuri Village and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, in a video message on Wednesday reflected on his return to Guyana after decades abroad.

He contrasted the PPP/C’s governance with that of the previous A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, citing a range of failures under the latter, including its refusal at one point to continue the issuance of Amerindian land titles, a claim he substantiated by quoting a former Lands Commissioner as saying, “I am not giving out anymore Amerindian land titles”.

Shuman recalled that the issue at reference occurred during his tenure as Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council.

“These esteemed offices,” he said, “permitted me the opportunity to tap into the thousands of years of wisdom and leadership of my fore-parents to guide my people… Through our tenure on the NTC, I was part of the Amerindian Land Titling Board. It is there where I witnessed the brashness, unapologetic, uncultured, uneducated conduct of an APNU+AFC operative.”

Shuman highlighted, too, the discontinuation of the Indigenous CSO programmes, VAT imposition on Indigenous community travel, discontinuation of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, and efforts to subvert democratic elections in 2020.

In comparing the records of the PNC/APNU/AFC to the last five years under the PPP/C, Shuman liked it to “chalk and cheese”.

He reflected on the PPP/C’s resumption of Amerindian land titling, cash grants being distributed for all learners, the reinstatement of over 2,000 Indigenous CSOs, massive infrastructure and electrification in hinterland

communities, and the delivery of scholarships and free education from nursery to PhD as being among several achievements under Dr. Ali’s leadership.

He also referenced the landmark LCDS, which has allowed Indigenous communities to benefit from the direct injection of billions of dollars, and other initiatives.

“These are all investments in the Human Capital of this country; the People of Guyana, to make the lives of every Guyanese better,” Shuman said, adding that the PPP/C has evolved into a party that enables private sector growth, while maintaining strong social programmes.

“I have observed a party that cultivates family, togetherness, leadership, and, above all, unity. From one people, one nation, one destiny, all encompassed in ONE Guyana. This is the epitome, and a rallying call, of a uniting leader,” Shuman said.