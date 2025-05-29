EU-led health, pharmaceutical investment mission to boost Guyana’s healthcare sector

IN a strategic push to support the transformation of Guyana’s healthcare landscape, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Guyana, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the European Chamber of Commerce in Guyana, will host a Health and Pharmaceutical Investment Mission from June 2 to 4, 2025, under the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative.

The three-day event, set to take place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, aims to foster meaningful collaborations between European health and pharmaceutical companies and Guyanese stakeholders. More than 13 companies from EU member states including Spain, Austria, France, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Sweden, Italy, and Ireland are expected to participate.

The mission, backed by GOINVEST, the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA), will feature sector-focused seminars, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and site visits to medical and pharmaceutical facilities across the country.

EU Ambassador to Guyana, René van Nes, underscored the significance of the initiative, stating, “The European Union is proud to be supporting Guyana’s vision of becoming a regional leader in health innovation and pharmaceutical manufacturing. This mission is about forging sustainable partnerships that strengthen health systems and stimulate shared prosperity between Europe and Guyana.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, echoed similar sentiments, describing the initiative as a timely opportunity for investment. “Investing in Guyana now offers strategic access to broader markets in CARICOM and Latin America,” he noted. “As COVID-19 revealed, global manufacturing capacity is uneven. Co-locating production globally can enhance preparedness for future pandemics.”

This investment mission forms part of Guyana’s broader vision to build a world-class healthcare system, as championed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali. The Government is currently undertaking an ambitious programme to construct eight new hospitals and plans for four more, requiring advanced equipment and services to improve diagnostics, imaging, and healthcare delivery.

The initiative also aligns with the Pharmaceutical Equity for Global Public Health framework, launched in 2022 by Guyana, Barbados, and Rwanda. Supported by the EU, this framework is designed to bolster local production, encourage regulatory co-operation, and reduce dependency on external supply chains.

As part of this evolving ecosystem, Guyana is actively modernising its Food and Drug Department regulations to attract greater pharmaceutical investment and establish a business-friendly environment for industry players.

The EU’s support for this mission falls under its Global Gateway strategy, which prioritises sustainable, secure international partnerships in key sectors, including healthcare. Guyana’s role as a CARIFORUM member and a growing economic force within the region makes it a natural partner for European investment.

Under the CARIFORUM–EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), countries like Guyana enjoy duty-free, quota-free access to the EU market, creating significant opportunities for importing essential medical equipment and expanding the country’s health infrastructure.

Companies interested in participating in the Health and Pharmaceutical Investment Mission can register at: https://nexconsulting.kartra.com/page/euinvestmentmission