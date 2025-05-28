Minibus driver remanded for aiding bombings at East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, GPL substation

A 35-year-old minibus driver was on Wednesday remanded to prison after being charged with facilitating acts of terrorism linked to the recent bombings at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation on May 17.

The accused, Seon Carmicheal of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the two terrorism-related charges.

According to the particulars of the charges, Carmicheal allegedly facilitated the bombing attacks between May 15 and 17, 2025.

During the court proceedings, defence attorney Everton Singh-Lammy applied for bail, arguing that Carmichael’s only involvement was providing transportation and that he was acting under duress.

Singh-Lammy told the court that one of the suspects, a Venezuelan national, is married to Carmichael’s sister and had threatened to kill Carmichael and his family if he refused to comply or went to the police.

The attorney also warned that his client’s life could be in danger even while on remand, as the suspects allegedly have connections “on the inside.”

However, Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones objected to bail, asserting that Carmicheal knowingly aided the attacks and failed to report the matter until he was apprehended by investigators.

The prosecution revealed that the accused not only transported the attackers to and from the sites but also purchased bolts used in assembling the explosive devices.

Jones stressed the seriousness of the charges, noting the potential threat to public safety and national security.

Chief Magistrate McGusty denied bail and remanded Carmicheal until June 18, 2025.

Police have since issued wanted bulletins for three other suspects linked to the attacks. While their nationalities have not been officially confirmed, Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar, stated that the suspects are believed to be Spanish-speaking.

The first explosion occurred around 1:00 a.m. on May 17, damaging the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost located at Vlissengen Square and East Front Road.

A police constable on duty reported hearing two blasts, followed by debris hitting nearby rooftops.

At the scene, investigators recovered several bolts, nuts, and shattered remnants of a hard plastic container.

The explosion caused significant damage to the outpost’s southern wall and destroyed a metal gate on the southern perimeter.

A second bombing, believed to have occurred around the same time, targeted the GPL Substation at Mandela Avenue, which also sustained damage.