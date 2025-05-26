Independence Messages: PPP marks 59th independence anniversary with call for unity and sovereignty

PPP: On May 26, 1966, the Golden Arrowhead was raised for the very first time. That moment marked not only the end of colonial rule, but the birth of a sovereign nation filled with hope, pride, and determination.

It was the culmination of long and difficult struggles, during which brave and selfless individuals made tremendous sacrifices to secure the freedom we now enjoy.

Our attainment of independence brought with it the promise of self-governance and the opportunity to chart our own course as a people united under one flag.

It was a moment of tremendous joy and national pride—one that lives on in the collective memory of all Guyanese.

Over the 59 years since that historic day, our nation has been tested on many fronts.

We have faced political, economic, and social challenges that have, at times, threatened the very fabric of our unity.

Today, we are confronted with yet another serious challenge—Venezuela’s spurious and unlawful claim to a large part of our sovereign territory.

This threat strikes at the heart of our national integrity and identity.

Yet, as we have done in the past, the Guyanese people continue to stand resolutely—united in purpose, unwavering in our defence of our territorial sovereignty, and confident in the justice of our cause.

Our resilience, courage, and indomitable spirit have always seen us through adversity, and they will once again guide us forward as we pursue peace, justice, national development, and equity for all.

As we mark our 59th independence anniversary, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends warmest greetings to all Guyanese, both at home and in the diaspora.

This occasion is not only a time for celebration, but also one for reflection. We must never forget the efforts and sacrifices of those

who came before us, those who bravely fought for self-rule, who endured hardships, and who laid the foundation upon which modern Guyana stands today.

Their legacy must continue to inspire pride, unity, and a deep sense of patriotism in all of us.

As we look ahead, we are reminded of the vast potential of our beloved country.

Through careful and prudent management of our resources, and by fostering inclusive growth and equal opportunity, the PPP is committed to the task of building a Guyana where every citizen has a fair chance to thrive.

The road ahead will not be without obstacles, but with continued resilience, unity, and hope, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.

Let us recommit ourselves to the values that underpin our independence—justice, freedom, equality and national unity.

Let us honour the sacrifices of our forebears not only in word, but through actions and service to our country.

Happy Independence Day to all Guyanese! May our Golden Arrowhead continue to fly high, symbolising the strength, pride, and aspirations of a people determined to shape a brighter future.