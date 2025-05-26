News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Independence Messages: ERC Celebrates Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary
ERC

ERC : The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends its warmest felicitations to all Guyanese at home and in the diaspora as the nation collectively observes the 59th Anniversary of Guyana’s
Independence.

On this momentous occasion, we reflect with pride on the journey we have undertaken as a nation, from the dawn of our freedom to the present day. Fifty-nine years ago, our forebears, through unwavering determination, agitation and a shared vision to remove colonial domination, secured our independence, charting a course for self-determination and national sovereignty.
This anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the dreams that were kindled for a united, prosperous, and harmonious Guyana.
As we celebrate this significant milestone, the ERC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where every Guyanese, regardless of their ethnic background, feels valued, respected, and empowered.

Our diversity is our strength, a vibrant tapestry woven from myriad cultures, traditions, and perspectives.
It is this rich mosaic that truly defines us as a nation. The ERC recognises that building and sustaining national unity is an ongoing process, one that requires continuous dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect.

We encourage all citizens to embrace the principles of inclusivity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.
Let us use this occasion to bridge divides, strengthen bonds, and work collaboratively towards a future where ethnic harmony is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for all.
May this 59th independence anniversary inspire us to renew our dedication to the Guyanese ideal – a nation where peace, progress, and prosperity are shared by all.
Happy Independence Day, Guyana

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.