Independence Messages: ERC Celebrates Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary

ERC : The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends its warmest felicitations to all Guyanese at home and in the diaspora as the nation collectively observes the 59th Anniversary of Guyana’s

Independence.

On this momentous occasion, we reflect with pride on the journey we have undertaken as a nation, from the dawn of our freedom to the present day. Fifty-nine years ago, our forebears, through unwavering determination, agitation and a shared vision to remove colonial domination, secured our independence, charting a course for self-determination and national sovereignty.

This anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the dreams that were kindled for a united, prosperous, and harmonious Guyana.

As we celebrate this significant milestone, the ERC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where every Guyanese, regardless of their ethnic background, feels valued, respected, and empowered.

Our diversity is our strength, a vibrant tapestry woven from myriad cultures, traditions, and perspectives.

It is this rich mosaic that truly defines us as a nation. The ERC recognises that building and sustaining national unity is an ongoing process, one that requires continuous dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect.

We encourage all citizens to embrace the principles of inclusivity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Let us use this occasion to bridge divides, strengthen bonds, and work collaboratively towards a future where ethnic harmony is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for all.

May this 59th independence anniversary inspire us to renew our dedication to the Guyanese ideal – a nation where peace, progress, and prosperity are shared by all.

Happy Independence Day, Guyana