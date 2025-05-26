Former APNU+AFC Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe dies at 64

FORMER Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and long-standing member of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Valerie Garrido-Lowe, passed away early Sunday morning, May 25, 2025, at the age of 64.

Her death, reportedly due to a heart attack, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across Guyana’s political and Indigenous communities.

In a statement issued by the AFC, the party expressed profound sadness at the loss of one of its founding and most dedicated members.

“Valerie Garrido-Lowe was not only a stalwart of our party from its earliest days, but a fearless advocate for the people of Guyana,” the Party said.

“Her passionate voice, unwavering commitment and sincere compassion earned her the respect and admiration of all who worked alongside her,” it added.

Garrido-Lowe served as Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs from 2015 to 2020 under the APNU+AFC Coalition Government.

During her tenure, she championed the rights, development, and well-being of Indigenous communities, and was known for her relentless drive to empower Indigenous Peoples and protect their livelihoods.

A native of Guyana, with deep roots in both the coast and hinterland, Garrido-Lowe’s professional journey was as diverse as it was impactful.

Prior to her political career, she worked across sectors, including education, health journalism, advertising, and computer graphics.

Described as a trailblazer, and a woman of “courage, integrity, and deep conviction”, she was celebrated for her fearless advocacy and her lifelong commitment to public service and national development.

The AFC noted that her contributions will remain a cornerstone of the party’s history and Guyana’s progress.

“Valerie’s passing is a profound loss not only to our party, but to the entire nation,” the AFC said, adding:

“We extend our deepest condolences to her children, family members, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.”

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be released in due course.