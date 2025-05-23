NTC has grown in prestige, substance –Jagdeo

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday discussed the National Toshao Council (NTC) Conference and the government’s engagement with Indigenous communities, highlighting its growth and legislative enshrinement since 1995.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised the government’s consistent engagement, contrasting it with the opposition’s election-year tactics.

“We are extremely pleased that this conference has grown in prestige, in substance, in depth, and in size over the many years since it started,” the general secretary said during a Freedom House news conference.

Over the past three days, Indigenous leaders (Toshaos) from across the country have engaged in a series of discussions about the development of their respective communities.

“What is taking place now this year is not new, and it’s not because it’s election year. I’ve seen some frenzied activities on the part of the opposition, because it’s election year now, that they suddenly are issuing statements about what plans they have for Indigenous Peoples, and who is attending and who’s not attending, and who was excluded and who was not excluded,” Jagdeo said.

Highlighting the distinction between the current PPP/C-led administration and the now People’s National Congress-led opposition, Dr. Jagdeo pointed to key achievements, such as increased employment, infrastructure improvements, and land titling.

The previous government, he noted, spent $5.8 billion on capital projects across four regions over a five-year period.

In contrast, the PPP/C government, according to Dr. Jagdeo, invested $6.5 billion in a single initiative; the cash-grant distribution programme. This amount, he emphasised, surpassed what the previous administration spent on key infrastructural development in hinterland communities.

“That’s the magnitude of the difference. We spend on capital now; we spend in a single year more than what they have spent the five years in some of the regions,” he said.

Further, he said the government is currently constructing four secondary schools in the hinterland areas, including places like Kwebana, Hosororo, and Karassabai.

The combined investment in just these four schools surpasses the total capital budget allocated across all sectors over the past five years.

That, according to Dr. Jagdeo, gives a sense of the scale of development happening in these regions. And that’s not even considering other infrastructure, such as the roadworks in communities like Maburuma Settlement leading to Hosororo, or development in the Moruca area and beyond.

This level of investment reflects a strong commitment to accountability, and highlights the scale of our efforts. In addition to this, $1.5 billion is being invested in housing.

Approximately $32 billion has been invested through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs alone, excluding spending on health and education.

This funding was channelled through initiatives such as the Amerindian Development Fund, the presidential grant, and support programmes for youth and women’s development in these communities. This figure does not include the additional infrastructure work, such as roads already completed in these areas.

The Hinterland Scholarship Programme by itself accounted for over $400 million.

Jagdeo further pointed to a key initiative that exists today because of the innovation and leadership of the PPP government: The Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030).

Over the past three years, Amerindian communities have received substantial funding through this programme, US$22.7 million (or G$4.7 billion) in the first year, US$23.27 million (around G$4.8 billion) in the second year, and another US$22.7 million (about G$4.73 billion) this year.

Altogether, this adds up to more than $14 billion in support, enabling these communities to carry out nearly 4,000 projects aimed at local development.