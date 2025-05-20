NTC rejects false claims intended to disrupt 2025 conference

IN a strongly worded statement, the National Toshaos Council (NTC) on Monday clarified that the attendance of persons at its conference is subject to its approval.

The NTC emphasised this point in response to attempts by “certain” individuals to disrupt the proceedings and undermine the spirit of unity that is expected at the annual gathering of Indigenous leaders and representatives.

The following is the full text of the statement that was issued by the NTC:

“The National Toshaos Council (NTC) notes with concern the deliberate actions by certain individuals aimed at disrupting proceedings and seeking to bring into disrepute, the ongoing 2025 NTC Conference at the Authur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

“Such behaviour is deeply regrettable, and undermines the spirit of unity and purpose that this annual gathering represents.

“It must be emphasised that while Section 43(3)(b) of the Amerindian Act (2006) provides for the attendance of Amerindians at NTC meetings, such attendance is by the Council’s invitation.

“In line with this, the Council took a deliberate decision to reserve the conference held in the dome of the ACCC for Toshaos, village leaders, and Ministers of Government only.

“These closed-door consultations were designed to facilitate frank, uninterrupted discussions on matters critical to the development of Indigenous communities across Guyana.

“It is important to note that entry to the dome required official accreditation from the NTC. Individuals who were not accredited were therefore not permitted entry. This measure was neither arbitrary nor discriminatory, but a necessary action in keeping with the Council’s mandate to regulate attendance for the safety and effectiveness of the conference.

“The Council stands resolute in its belief that the enforcement of attendance protocols is critical to safeguarding participants and preserving the integrity of the conference. Events of this scale demand a structured and secure environment, and as such, rules and regulations must be respected and upheld by all.

“The NTC further urges all stakeholders to engage constructively and through the appropriate channels if concerns arise. The dissemination of misinformation and attempts to disrupt the conference only serve to undermine the valuable work being undertaken by Toshaos and village leaders on behalf of their communities. (NTC)”