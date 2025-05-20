News Archives
Man remanded for alleged cannabis trafficking following CANU operation
Travon Chapelle
Travon Chapelle

TRAVON Chapelle was remanded to prison on Monday, after appearing before Magistrate George at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on a drug trafficking charge.
Chapelle pleaded not guilty to the offence of possession of 1.034 kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. The charge stemmed from an investigation by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).
Magistrate George denied bail and Chapelle was remanded to prison. He is expected to return to court on June 27, 2025, for the continuation of the matter.
The case forms part of CANU’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking across the country.

