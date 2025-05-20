Guyana’s LGBTQIA+ Movement…Hopeful new Pope Leo XIV will continue path of acceptance for LGBTQIA+ families initiated by Pope Francis

CELEBRATING International Day of Families under the theme, “Family-Oriented Policies for Social Development,” LGBTQIA+ leaders in Guyana expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV will continue the path initiated by the late Pope Francis — one of openness, dialogue, and recognition of LGBTQIA+ families. Pope Francis welcomed LGBTQIA+ people, leading to increased visibility and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ families within and beyond Catholic institutions.

Pope Francis had met with gay and transgender people many times, supported LGBTQIA+ ministries, opened baptism and the role of godparent to transgender people and allowed priests to bless same-sex couples. In his words, LGBTQIA+ people were recognised as “children of God.”

In early 2023, Pope Francis also made historic remarks, calling the criminalisation of sexual and gender minorities “unjust” in an interview with the Associated Press. According to Vatican News, Pope Francis emphasised that “being homosexual is not a crime,” but rather is a “human condition.”

At the time of Pope Francis’ statement on decriminalisation, Bishop Francis Alleyne, Head of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Guyana, responded positively. Bishop Alleyne stated that “the legislature should not label consensual same-sex intimacy as a crime.” Like Pope Francis, Bishop Alleyne contended that homosexuality is a ‘human condition.’ Guyana’s Catholic Church has a long history of opposition to the country’s anti-gay laws.

Guyana is one of only 65 jurisdictions worldwide that continue to criminalise private, consensual, same-sex sexual activity.

Guyana remains the only country in South America and among the minority in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) criminalising consensual intimacy between adults, despite 2022 polling demonstrating the majority of people in Guyana support eliminating this outdated law.

Joel Simpson, Managing Director of SASOD Guyana, said “Pope Francis built a bridge towards LGBTQIA+ families, acknowledging that queer and trans people are cherished members of families and communities. Pope Francis reached out to LGBTQIA+ families who in the past have felt invisible, and we hope to see the new Pope continue with this vision of an inclusive and accepting church.”

Despite this historic progress, there is still much to be done to ensure all families are truly accepted and protected in society.

The arrival of Pope Leo XIV has renewed hope for some leaders in the Guyanese LGBTQIA+ movement. Savannah Williams, Co-chairperson of Sexualities Women and Genders (SWAG), shared that “the new Pope has a history of advocating for marginalised communities in his more than 20 years as a religious leader in Peru.”

In his initial address, Pope Leo thanked his predecessor. “The Guyanese LGBTQIA+ movement remains hopeful that his leadership will continue on the path of increasing recognition and acceptance for all families,” Williams added.

Marked on May 15, International Day of Families is an annual United Nations observance. The Day reflects the importance the international community attaches to families and provides an opportunity to raise awareness of issues related to families.