President Ali assures workers of better salaries, benefits, fewer taxes

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Guyanese workers, pledging continued job creation, higher wages, and economic security under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government.

Speaking at a Labour Day Brunch hosted at State House, President Ali outlined a series of sweeping improvements already delivered, including a 46.2 per cent increase in salaries for public servants, teachers and members of the disciplined services between 2021 and 2025.

“We have granted across-the-board salary increases… amounting to an increase of 46.2% from 2021 to 2025,” he said, highlighting it as a key step in delivering a better quality of life for workers.

The President also announced major tax reforms that have placed billions back into the hands of workers.

The personal income tax rates were reduced from 28 per cent to 25 per cent and from 40 per cent to 35 per cent, while the income tax threshold was doubled from $65,000 to $130,000 — a move that has injected over $18 billion annually into the pockets of more than 60,000 workers.

Ali further touted historic gains in labour relations, revealing that his government has facilitated over 100 collective labour agreements and concluded more multi-year pacts with unions than any other administration in the country’s history.

On the employment front, he reported that over 60,000 new jobs have been created since taking office, with new opportunities emerging daily across sectors.

Promising continued prosperity, President Ali told the gathering, “The honour will be mine to ensure that during my presidency, the Guyanese workers will finally

realise a level of comfort and prosperity that will compare favourably to that enjoyed anywhere else in the world.”

He reaffirmed that the PPP/C remains focused on building a future defined by economic security, higher incomes, and opportunities for all.