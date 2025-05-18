CANU seizes firearm, ammunition, eight parcels containing cannabis

–after intercepting two individuals at Mandela Avenue

OFFICERS of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), while acting on information received on Friday, conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Royal Hotel on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, where they intercepted two individuals.

According to information from CANU, a subsequent search of the suspects revealed eight parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis, and a firearm (CZ pistol) with 19 live rounds.

The suspects were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis and weighed 3.810 kilogrammes. The matter, according to CANU, is under investigation.