CANU seizes cannabis after intercepting vehicle at Parika

OFFICERS of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), acting on information received on Friday, conducted an operation in the vicinity of the Mikey Restaurant at Old Road, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, where they intercepted a motor car.

According to information from CANU, a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

A suspect was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cannabis and weighed 1.034 kilogrammes. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.