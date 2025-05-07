Cause of Pike Street blaze still undetermined as probe continues – Fire Chief

Authorities are still investigating the devastating fire that destroyed three dwelling houses at Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, on May 1st, 2025 (Labour Day) leaving several families displaced and counting their losses.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday, Chief Fire Officer of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Gregory Wickham, confirmed that the origin of the fire remains undetermined as the probe continues.

The midday inferno erupted between Pike and Thomas Streets and quickly consumed three residential buildings believed to be apartment-style complexes before firefighters could contain it.

Tenders were deployed from both street entrances to battle the fast-moving blaze, but the fire had already engulfed one building and rapidly spread to the others.

Eyewitnesses recalled seeing thick smoke shortly before the flames became visible, prompting residents to scramble to safety.

Among the evacuees were elderly persons in their 80s and 90s, who were assisted to safety by family members and neighbours.

Ezekiel Charles, a 17-year-old resident who was home studying at the time, recalled hearing loud explosions before spotting the fire. He quickly acted to lead others out of the house.

However, the fire service successfully prevented further destruction to nearby homes by quickly dousing adjacent structures.

Most residents lost everything in the blaze and are now temporarily seeking shelter with relatives and friends, as they contemplate how to rebuild their lives.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali visited the scene shortly after the incident to meet with affected families and pledged government support.

On the ground, he was informed that the fire appeared to have started in one building and quickly spread to the others.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, many of the displaced residents remain in shock, yet grateful that there were no fatalities.