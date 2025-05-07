African Oil Services Firm PetroWork Solution Enters Guyana, Forging Landmark Africa–South America Energy Partnership

At a major offshore conference in Houston, an Angola-based oil and gas services company announces plans to begin operations in Guyana, deepening South-South energy ties.

HOUSTON — In a landmark move that highlights the rise of South-South energy alliances, Angola-based PetroWork Solution announced its entry into Guyana’s booming oil and gas sector, becoming the first African energy services company to establish operations in the country.

The announcement, made during the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, signals a notable moment in the evolution of Guyana’s investment landscape, as the country continues to attract global players to support its booming offshore oil sector.

PetroWork Solution is a privately held firm with over a decade of experience supporting global energy giants including ExxonMobil, Total, SBM Offshore, and Saipem. Renowned for its expertise in complex offshore operations, the company delivers integrated engineering and logistical support services across the oil, gas, and marine sectors, often in some of the world’s most demanding deepwater environments.

“We see many parallels between the early days of Angola’s deepwater production and what’s happening now in Guyana,” said Valentin Malinescu, CEO of PetroWork Solution, who led a six-person delegation from Luanda. “The Guyanese government has created an incredibly business-friendly environment, which made our decision to invest here much easier. We’re excited to bring our experience to this dynamic new frontier.”

The announcement was made during a high-level reception hosted by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at the Houston Club, attended by a wide cross-section of prominent Guyanese business leaders and international oil and gas investors. The GCCI has played a central role in showcasing Guyana’s private sector potential at OTC, one of the world’s most influential energy conferences.

PetroWork Solution’s Guyanese expansion is being facilitated by a local investment consortium that includes businessman Dr. Roshan (Rosh) Khan, entrepreneur Mahaish Ramoutar, and American investor Arick Wierson, who maintains a range of investment interests across Guyana. The group has spent more than a year planning and coordinating the venture.

“PetroWork Solution is a best-in-class operator, and their arrival will add significant depth to the range of technical services available in-country,” said Dr. Khan. “But this is also about building a bridge to Africa. There are dozens of companies across the continent that now see Guyana not just as a market — but as a partner.”

The symbolism of the partnership was not lost on officials present.

“It’s very rewarding to witness companies from all over the world investing in Guyana, but this South-South connection is particularly meaningful,” said Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment (GoInvest) and the country’s Chief Investment Officer. “Under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali, we’ve placed a priority on fostering direct economic ties with emerging markets, including Africa. To see a company like PetroWork Solution— which has been delivering world-class services in Angola — now establishing operations here, really reflects the diversity and global excellence we are cultivating in Guyana’s investment landscape.”

PetroWork Solution Guyana plans to offer a suite of offshore and onshore services, leveraging a diverse team of seasoned professionals from Angola and beyond. The company’s entry comes amid a flurry of global investment into Guyana, where a pro-business regulatory framework, strong local content policy, and accelerating infrastructure investment development have made it one of the most attractive new energy markets in the world.

Analysts say the move also highlights a growing trend: emerging-market partnerships that bypass traditional North-South investment pathways in favor of more equitable, peer-based alliances between nations of the Global South.

As Guyana continues to rise on the global energy map, the PetroWork Solution venture offers a glimpse into what its next chapter may look like — one defined as much by collaboration as by competition, and where cross-continental expertise is increasingly central to success