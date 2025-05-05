Members of the PPP and family members of the elder

IN a move to improve water access and enhance quality of life in Region Two, the Government of Guyana has delivered black water tanks to residents of Charity, Onderneeming Red Village, and Tapakuma.

The distribution exercise was led by Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, alongside Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit, Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams, and other officials.

This initiative, which fulfills a promise made by Director General Ramraj during previous outreach efforts, forms part of the government’s wider commitment to rural development and sustainable infrastructure support.

“These tanks are more than just containers—they are part of a larger plan to build stronger, more resilient communities. Every citizen, no matter where they live, deserves access to basic necessities like clean and reliable water,” Ramraj said during the exercise.

Residents welcomed the support with heartfelt gratitude.

“This tank will make a big difference for my family,” said Mr. Lennox James, a father of four from Onderneeming Red Village…We’ve had trouble storing water during the dry season, and now we finally have a proper way to collect and keep it.”

Anita Persaud from Tapakuma also shared her appreciation: “It’s not just about water—it’s about peace of mind. I thank the government for remembering us and taking action.”

The initiative reflects the administration’s proactive and people-centered approach to rural development. By directly addressing a key need, the government continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of citizens, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

“This is just one step in our continued work to bring meaningful change to every community…No citizen should be left behind,” Director General Ramraj stated during the visit.

This distribution exercise stands as a testament to the government’s mission of building a stronger, more resilient Guyana—one community at a time.