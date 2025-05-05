Gov’t officials meet farmers, residents at Cullen Old Road

SENIOR Government and Regional officials on Sunday met with farmers at Cullen Old Road, Essequibo, to engage in meaningful dialogue and provide key updates on upcoming infrastructure works—most notably, the construction of a new bridge at Golden Fleece.

The current bridge, which is old and deteriorating, has long posed challenges for residents and farmers, especially due to restrictions placed on heavy-duty vehicles.

The community had called for its replacement, and officials have now confirmed that construction will soon begin.

Present at the meeting were Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj; Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva; Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit; and Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams, along with technical teams.

The discussions focused on the timeline for the bridge construction and the implementation of temporary drainage systems to manage water flow during the project.

The area is a vital drainage corridor leading to the Golden Fleece sluice, making effective planning and consultation essential.

Farmers shared their concerns and suggestions, while the officials provided updates and reassured residents that their input would be considered.

The engagement fulfilled a promise made to consult the farming community before any work commenced.

The meeting highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency and collaboration, ensuring that development moves forward with the community’s involvement and support.

Residents were very thankful for such engagement and thanked the official for reaching out.

“We never see this before this kind of engagement and leaders reaching the people, we are thankful” a resident said.