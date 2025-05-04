New communication initiative solidifies Guyana’s progress

Dear Editor,

GUYANA is stepping confidently and swiftly into a new digital era, which is welcoming for commerce and its people alike. With new technological initiatives currently underway, including the deployment of Starlink across rural clinics, we are witnessing the foundation of a truly modern telecom strategy, one being built on inclusion, innovation, and national security.

In just the past year, Guyana has made decisive progress towards solving long-standing challenges in the telecommunications sector. The rollout of Starlink, a cutting-edge low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite Internet service by SpaceX, represents a transformative move by the Government of Guyana to bring reliable, high-speed Internet to rural regions, from Lethem to Port Kaituma.

Starlink’s low latency (25–50 ms) and broadband-level speeds (100+ Mbps) are a massive leap forward, and the government’s decision to install the system in 300 health centres across the country demonstrates forward-thinking and results-oriented governance.

This is not the end of the story, but a powerful beginning for everyone. In rural areas where residents were limited to otherwise normal standards of having high-speed Internet, accessibility to uninterrupted broadband and communication services will boost these rural communities in an unimaginable way.

As we expand broadband Internet access across Guyana, it is essential to look ahead. Satellite Internet, while fast and far-reaching, also brings strategic considerations: Who controls the data highways of the future?

Other nations are already thinking ahead. In Europe, the EU is investing in multi-orbit satellite systems to ensure digital sovereignty across its borders. Guyana, using strategic planning, is perfectly positioned to take similar forward-looking steps, shaping a future that is not just connected, but secure and self-determined.

The government’s embrace of Starlink is the beginning of a broader, more diversified telecom strategy to establish a framework that ensures uninterrupted service under any condition, whether economic, environmental, or geopolitical.

Such diversity also allows for robust redundancy, strengthening our telecom systems in times of emergency, and guaranteeing the continuity of essential services. Starlink can be a path through which further local institutions may follow. It can be utilised as a vehicular mechanism to encourage and facilitate others, and to help with the development of Guyana’s rural areas.

The Government of Guyana has opened the door to a new kind of national telecom framework, and is building the foundation of a comprehensive and future-ready doctrine structured around four strategic pillars:

1. Telecommunications Sovereignty

While rapidly expanding, it’s also ensuring that the country remains firmly in control of its communications landscape. Guyana’s bandwidth and frequency allocation plan is impressive. The Ministry of Telecommunication and its team must be commended for the allocation of fields for the various frequencies.

2. Data Localisation Policies

With growing digital services across health, education, and governance, the government is already considering localised data storage for critical systems to ensure compliance, efficiency, and security.

New policies will be in order to ensure that easy accessibility to data and mass storage systems is secure. Efficiency in these areas is paramount, since downtime on such systems will incur financial losses and frustration for the general citizenry. Data and communication security are both at the top of the government’s lists, and would contribute to sustainable economic growth. Financial institutions, for example, are heavily reliant on data accessibility to conduct day-to-day business.

3. Open and Inclusive Procurement Models

Telecom tenders are being designed to prioritise local training, job creation, and long-term technical transfer, ensuring Guyanese experts are at the heart of our evolving infrastructure. This will increase the opportunities for existing companies to tender as well as stimulate the interest of others to establish new companies.

4. Telecom as a Public Good

By treating broadband access as essential infrastructure, Guyana’s government is ensuring that every citizen, regardless of geography or income, has the right tools to thrive in a digital age and digital economy.

This new digital coverage will help youths and young adults alike to become familiar with productive content that they can use to thrive. It is also a mechanism through which they can learn about new hobbies and pastimes which are constructive and fun.

Guyana’s government and the nation at large are not just responding to change; they are helping to shape it. The steps already taken by the administration, especially the rural Starlink rollout, place the country in a leadership position across the Caribbean and South America.

Other nations such as Brazil and Colombia are moving towards similar models, combining satellite with terrestrial infrastructure. But few have acted as swiftly or decisively. Guyana is showing what digital transformation looks like when aligned with national goals and visionary leadership.

This vision extends beyond fibre cables and satellite dishes. It’s about education, e-health, smart agriculture, and e-government services that work for every citizen, coastland and hinterland alike.

With oil revenues being strategically reinvested, Guyana has seized the opportunity to build a telecom network that reflects its growth, ambition, and identity. The foundation is already being laid with leadership that sees beyond the present. By continuing this approach—welcoming innovation, pursuing telecommunications redundancy (via competition), and securing our data and networks—we can ensure that the digital Guyana of tomorrow is inclusive, efficient, and sovereign.

Telecommunications is the lifeline of a modern state. It drives health, education, commerce, and even national security. With the proactive steps already taken by the Government of Guyana, we are on the path to creating a smart, connected nation that leaves no region behind. Guyana would do well to continue in this direction—with innovation, with unity, and with national pride. Because Guyana’s future is not only bright—it is connected, it’s wholesome, and it is assured. Today, Guyanese, both within Guyana and beyond, are witnessing the gateway to a whole new era as the vision of One Guyana unfolds.

Guyana’s forward motion towards the new world is a momentum we must maintain. The benefits of these initiatives will ensure that Guyana will project a better quality of life for its nation. Unity equals strength, One Guyana we pledge.

Sincerely,

Dr. Walter H. Persaud – Business Development Executive

Steve Senwasane – Director

Raphael Ready- Chief Executive Officer,

Ready Builders & Information Technology Specialists