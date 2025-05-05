Origins gave me hope — fashion is how we tell our story and it’s time the world listened

Dear Editor,

I DON’T even know where to start because my heart is still so full from the Origins Fashion Festival. As a young Guyanese who eats, sleeps, and breathes fashion and someone who deeply believes in this country, Origins felt like a turning point.

Like we’re finally realising that our stories, our style, our creativity matter. And not just in a “this is cute” kind of way, but also in a “this can build an entire economy” kind of way.

From the moment I stepped into the Railway Courtyard, I knew this wasn’t just another show. This was a movement. You could feel the energy, the pride. the possibility.

And I promise you, that runway was more than a stage — it was a spotlight on what Guyana has been hiding in plain sight: pure, raw, world-class talent.

The designs? Fire. The vibes? Immaculate. The models? Serving. The crowd? Obsessed.

But it was more than that.

This event showed us what’s possible when our government actually invests in the creative economy.

President Ali’s announcement of the Guyana Fashion Council made me emotional because it finally feels as though creatives are being seen — for real. Like we’re not just some afterthought or decoration, but a ‘legit’ part of building this country’s future.

And let’s be honest: we have the goods. We have a culture that’s vibrant and unmatched. A mix of heritage, struggle, beauty, and rhythm that’s literally made for storytelling and fashion is one of the most powerful ways to tell that story.

Whether it’s a kente-inspired print, an Amerindian beadwork motif, or even an outfit made entirely from recycled rice bags, our designers are not playing around.

Plus, the fashion industry isn’t just about looking good.

It creates jobs. It powers tourism. It connects us to global markets. And in a world where people are constantly searching for what’s authentic, Guyana has something real to offer.

So, here’s what I’ll say to wrap this up:

Origins wasn’t just “pretty clothes” — it was proof that fashion is a legitimate economic engine.

The government has finally shown it’s willing to back creative industries with action, not just talk.

Young creatives (like me!) finally see a future here — not a one-way ticket out.

Honestly, this weekend made me feel hopeful. And I don’t say that lightly. As a Gen Z Guyanese who grew up hearing that fashion “isn’t a real career” — Origins proved the haters wrong. We can build an industry here. One that’s bold, inclusive, innovative, and proudly ours.

So, to every designer, model, makeup artist, photographer, seamstress, vendor, DJ, creative — thank you. You showed up and you showed out.

And to the people in power: please don’t let this be a one-time flex. Invest in us. Bet on us. Guyana has drip — it’s time the world sees it.

Signed,

A proud, creative, style-obsessed, hopeful Gen Z Guyanese