Better gains in store for local workforce as Guyana progresses

–President Ali affirms, says gov’t remains a friend to all

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has acknowledged the legendary and heroic struggles of workers here in Guyana and throughout the world, who have fought day and night for “bread, justice, and dignity”-not just in the workplace, but in society as a whole.

In his Labour Day message, he reminded the nation that the rights and benefits workers enjoy today-better pay, better working conditions, and a higher living standard-are the long hard-won fruits of years of struggle and unity in the labour movement.

“These advances were not granted,” President Ali emphasised, adding: “They were secured after decades of struggle, of courage, of unwavering solidarity.”

President Ali honoured generations of past and present workers, who paved the way for today’s accomplishments.

He assured the labour movement that his government is wholly dedicated to the protection and advocacy of workers’ rights, indicating, “workers have a friend, not a foe, in my government.”

President Ali called upon all Guyanese workers to remember that their strength lies in unity and solidarity, and asked them to build bridges, not make division or suspicion.

Turning to the future, President Ali outlined a vision for Guyanese workers, citing Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy and the determination of the government towards inclusive national growth.

President Ali described a future where the workforce can anticipate even better gains in real wages, access to global-standard education and healthcare, and prospects for personal and inter-generational prosperity.

The Head of State also mentioned ongoing efforts to boost housing, lower energy cost, and improve water and sanitation service-all aimed at increasing the standard of living for every Guyanese worker.

President Ali reaffirmed his government’s philosophy of service and accountability, and asserted that the government continues to be strongly committed to the advancement of the quality of life of all Guyanese through investment in health, education, housing, and infrastructure.

He called for closer cooperation and dialogue among government, unions, and workers’ associations to continue to protect labour rights and provide more avenues of working-class empowerment.