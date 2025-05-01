‘We have a duty to the family’ – VP Jagdeo reaffirms a ‘thorough’ investigation into Adrianna Younge’s death

-condemns the politicisation of it

AS the family of Adrianna Younge continues to seek justice for the death of their child, Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has reaffirmed that the government is committed to a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding it.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Jagdeo reminded the nation that President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has already indicated that there will be a review of all events, from the time she was reported missing to the time her body was found.

The first step in this investigation, VP Jagdeo noted, is the autopsy that was conducted by three experts on Monday. Her body was meticulously examined by Dr. Glenn A Rudner of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, and Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul of Barbados, who were both appointed by the government.

They were joined by the family-nominated Dr. Gary L. Collins, the Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Delaware, in the United States (U.S).

After five hours of examination, the pathologists determined that Younge died by drowning.

And so, the vice-president affirmed, “Now that we know the cause of death, we need to find out how she died. As I said before, was it by foul play, or while she was there swimming. I believe, more than anything else, that the family needs this truth.”

Dr. Jagdeo also addressed the politicisation of Adrianna’s death by certain elements in the opposition camp, pointing out that the government will never satisfy them with an explanation or actions.

“Their demands will be changing by the minute, because they hope to get a political outcome from this tragedy,” he pointed out.

However, “it is for …the family and those who are genuinely concerned about the death of this child that we have a duty to thoroughly investigate this matter,” he said.

Dr. Jagdeo also acknowledged the emotional toll the incident has taken on Adrianna’s family, recalling the pain present in her dad’s face when her body was found. “That is the pain of a father, I have seen, and so we have a duty to him and the family; they need to know whether it was foul play or not,” he said.

He also reiterated that there were several troubling inconsistencies in the Guyana Police Force’s initial report. According to that report, Adrianna was at the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, with her grandmother and siblings when she reportedly disappeared around 13:00-14:00 hours. The police initially claimed that the hotel’s CCTV system was non-functional; however, footage from external sources reportedly captured Adrianna entering a red-and-black Toyota Raum, bearing registration number PSS 4684, which was later seen heading east towards Vreed-en-Hoop.

President Ali has since indicated that a civilian attached to the GPF Command Centre was responsible for giving the ranks inaccurate information.

And according to Dr. Jagdeo, “We still have to investigate that. And I suspect that in the thorough investigation promised by the president, all of those matters, including police action, will be reviewed and investigated.”

Dr. Jagdeo also condemned the disparaging of the Hindu faith, as individuals closely aligned with the opposition bench continue to falsely accuse the PPP of causing Adrianna’s death.

“It’s vile that they would desecrate the memory of this child by saying someone sacrificed her,” he expressed. (DPI)