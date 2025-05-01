Vreed-en-Hoop channel to be dredged before end of today, President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has taken swift and decisive action in response to mounting concerns raised by speedboat operators at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.

In an effort to address the pressing needs of the region’s river transport sector, the president announced a series of measures aimed at improving safety, efficiency, and infrastructure along the Demerara River.

A key component of the intervention is the immediate dredging of the Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek Channels, which have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to sediment buildup during low tide.

This has often caused damage to propellers and engines, leading to service disruptions and affecting livelihoods.

President Ali announced that dredging works, along with the removal of obstructive piles and logs from the river, will commence before the end of the day.

Additional upgrades will include the installation of surveillance cameras and lighting to enhance security, the extension of the Georgetown landing to reduce congestion, and the construction of new walkways to improve the flow of commuters.

Marine officers will also be stationed during peak hours to maintain safety and order.

These measures come amid growing frustration among commuters and operators, and underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening river transport infrastructure.

The urgency of the initiative is evident, with nearly nine million passengers utilising the water taxi service between Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Four (Demerara-Mahaica) in 2024 alone.

“It is justifiable, when you look at 8.5 million people moving up and down on these two sides, Vreed-en-Hoop and Stabroek,

that we need these improvements,” President Ali stated.

This decisive action signals a renewed focus on addressing the long-standing transportation challenges along the vital Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown route. (DPI)