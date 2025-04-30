Security firm owner denies involvement in unrest, says he helped prevent looting

OTIS Grant, a father of 11 and owner of a private security company, is calling on authorities to remove a wanted bulletin issued for him, saying he is being wrongfully accused of inciting terror during Monday night’s unrest in the city.

During an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Grant said that he received a distress call around 03:00 hrs on Tuesday from his son, informing him that his name had been published as wanted under the Criminal Law (Offences) Act. Grant said he was shocked, as he insisted he only acted to prevent criminal activity.

Grant recounted that on Monday night, the owner of Fix-It Hardware Store, located at Main and Quamina Streets, reached out to him after noticing masked men attempting to break into the store.

“When we reached there, I know them …because they called out to us by our names and I asked them to stop throwing bricks and stones at the glass [in] front of the store,” he said.

He related that he had to take a firm stance and speak to the group “like thugs,” after which they eventually left the scene, sparing the business from looting or destruction.

Grant, who has operated in the private security sector for years, said he is deeply disturbed to see his name and photo posted across social media by law enforcement, labelling him as a suspect.

“When I saw this wanted bulletin of me, I was very concerned because I did not do anything, but save a business from being burned, broken into and looted,” he said.

Grant stated that his photo is plastered on social media by the police as a wanted man is very concerning and we would like to have it removed since he is a reputable man.