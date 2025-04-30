One Guyana Basketball Premier League…Champs Ravens, Flames and Guardians emerge victorious

DEFENDING champions of the One Guyana Basketball Premier League North Ruimveldt Ravens defeated Kwakwani Untouchables when action continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall over the weekend.

Ravens picked up the win 77-68.

They were led by Nikkoli Smith, Ryan Stephaney and Jude Corlette with 10 points each.

Kwakwani’s Kadeem Dover scored a game high 30 points in vain as they were edged by the champions.

Ravens led 16-12 in the first quarter, with both teams scoring 19 points in the second quarter to see the score 37-31.

They narrowly outscored untouchables in the 3rd and 4th periods, 20-18 and 20-19 to clinch the victory 77-68.

Block 22 flames then thrashed Linden mates Retrieve Raiders 60-29.

Shawn Cameron led the Flames with 14 buckets while Selywn Henry scored 12 points for Raiders in a losing cause.

The final clash saw Plaisance Guardians overcoming Amelia Wards Jets by 4 points 65-61.

The contest was evenly matched but the second quarter guardians gained a small lead which they held on to for the win.

The first period ended 18-18 but the East Coast’s Plaisance put in a tremendous effort in the second quarter to led 34-29 at the break.

The final two periods of play were close but Guardians managed to hold onto the slim lead for the win 65-61.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and the National Sports Commission.

The League is set to conclude in May and features 22 teams evenly split in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars and the coveted trophy.