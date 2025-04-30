Fitness Express Joins the Battle of the Rising Stars!

Fitness Express is proudly on board for the Battle of the Rising Stars, taking place on Sunday, May 4th at the Royal International Hotel.

As one of the first supplement stores in Guyana, Fitness Express has supported sports and athletes from day one. Since opening its doors in 2010, the company has built a reputation for offering the best supplements and top-quality gym equipment in the country. It remains a one-stop shop for all your fitness needs—delivering exceptional customer service and an unmatched level of expertise.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned athlete, visit Fitness Express today and get everything you need to achieve your goals.

In support of this exciting event, Owner Jamie McDonald officially handed over the sponsorship cheque to Roger Callender, President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF).