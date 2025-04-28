Young farmers shine with first harvest from new tunnel shade house

MEMBERS of the PYO Agriculture Committee proudly showcased the impressive yield produced within one of the newly established tunnel shade houses at Onderneeming— a true testament to the vision, dedication and hard work of their young agricultural trainees.

Through comprehensive training in climate-smart agriculture, six females gained vital skills in sustainable farming, innovation, and resilience-building, preparing them to successfully navigate the challenges of a changing environment.

The plot at Onderneeming has batches of Lettuce, Celery and Pak-Choi.

This transformative initiative stems directly from the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo’s visit to the region late last year and continues to receive full support from the Director General, Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj.

As the expansion of shade houses along the coast progresses, more and more females are being empowered in the agricultural field.

The project is a core part of the One Guyana Agriculture Inc. programme. This programme supports the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), led by CEO Teesha Mangra Singh.

This initiative is in line with President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for Guyana to reduce food imports by 25 per-cent by 2025.

The programme seeks to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, while encouraging young people to become agri-entrepreneurs.

“We really enjoyed being apart from this dynamic project, we harvested Pak Choi and batches of lettuce; it was a great experience and we learn a lot from this project, thanks to the Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo,” a participant said.

The project reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the PYO empowering young people, strengthening food security and driving agricultural advancement across the nation.

In Essequibo six shade houses were established, providing persons with agricultural experience.

In Guyana over 54 shade houses are serving as model plots encouraging both farmers and youths to get involved.

The programme also assists farmers by providing shade-house plastic and nets to help them start their own operations, thereby contributing to the country’s food-security efforts.

The benefits of shade house farming include an extended growing season; improved planting quality; efficient resource management; climate adaptability; temperature control; pest and disease management; water efficiency and economic gains.