Minister Indar denounces ‘despicable’ allegations by Pandit Ubraj Narine
MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, has strongly condemned allegations made against him by former Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, describing them as “pure wickedness” and “despicable garbage.”

In a Facebook post early Sunday, Minister Indar clarified that he is currently out of the country attending to two ill family members and therefore could not have been involved in any aspect of the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

Indar said that despite being abroad, he contacted Adrianna’s parents to express his sorrow, noting that Adrianna’s father is known to him and his family.

“I categorically deny any involvement with any media personnel at any time simply because I am not in the country,” Indar stated, responding to claims allegedly circulated by Narine.

Further, he firmly refuted any claims of business ties to the Double D Hotel where the tragedy occurred. “I DO NOT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY BUSINESS WITH THIS HOTEL, PERIOD,” the Minister stressed.

Minister Indar accused Pandit Narine of attempting to “stir trouble in a community already reeling” from the heartbreaking loss and said the former Mayor should be ashamed of using the tragedy to push false narratives.

Ending his statement, Indar said he and his family were heading to church and urged Narine to use his energy for better causes instead of spreading “vile” misinformation.

The incident involving Adrianna Younge has sparked national mourning and widespread calls for justice, as investigations continue.

 

Picture of Staff Reporter

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

