Partnerships strengthened to support Essequibo’s rice farmers

-Gov’t officials tour Airy Hall Rice Milling Complex

AS part of ongoing efforts to bolster the rice industry during the crucial harvesting season, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud led a high-level delegation to the rice milling facility of Mr. Arnold Sankar at Airy Hall on the Essequibo Coast.

Joining Minister Persaud were Mr. Ricky Ramraj, Director-General of the Ministry of Agriculture; Regional Vice-Chairman Mr. Humace Oodit; Regional Agriculture Coordinator Mr. Tamesh Ramnauth; and Mr. Omesh Sasenarayan.

The team conducted a tour of the facility, observing essential operations such as the drying, cleaning, and storage of both rice and paddy.

The central aim of the visit was to engage directly with mill owner Mr. Sankar on the timely purchasing of paddy from rice farmers, a concern that has been echoed across the region.

Officials stressed the importance of rapidly removing harvested paddy from fields, a key step in maintaining the quality of the crop and providing much-needed relief to farmers.

“It is vital that paddy is purchased and processed without delay,” said Minister Persaud. “Timely action at this stage ensures that farmers are not burdened with storage issues, and that their yields are preserved at optimal quality.”

Mr. Sankar welcomed the visit, and pledged his continued collaboration with both the government and farmers. He affirmed his commitment to supporting efficient and timely operations during this critical period for the rice industry.

The visit underscores the government’s proactive engagement with stakeholders in agriculture, and reflects its broader strategy to strengthen support systems for farmers, ensuring their sustainability and success.

This hands-on approach by senior officials sends a clear message that the concerns of rice farmers remain a top priority, and that meaningful steps are being taken to ensure smooth harvesting and marketing processes.