Guyana to showcase trade, investment and culture at Expo 2025 in Japan

In a bold step toward strengthening global trade ties and promoting sustainable development, the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, will lead a high-level private sector delegation to Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, from April 26–28, 2025.

The mission, which coincides with Guyana’s National Day on April 27, will be spearheaded by Oneidge Walrond, M.P., Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. The occasion will celebrate Guyana’s rich cultural diversity and creative energy through vibrant performances, storytelling, and visual presentations—offering the world a window into the country’s identity, innovation, and opportunities.

“This mission is a strategic statement to the world: Guyana is open for business,” said Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head at GO-Invest. “We are focused on expanding our global footprint through meaningful collaborations and high-level dialogue that pave the way for long-term trade and investment partnerships.”

As part of the Expo activities, GO-Invest has arranged business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions between Guyanese and Japanese companies, targeting priority sectors for growth. These engagements aim to unlock new avenues of collaboration, particularly in non-traditional sectors, while diversifying Guyana’s trade portfolio and boosting economic diplomacy.

Dr. Ramsaroop emphasized that the delegation represents more than a visit—it embodies Guyana’s national strategy to position itself as a globally integrated and innovation-driven economy. “Through this mission, we are building the foundation for a future that is sustainable, inclusive, and globally connected,” he noted.

Expo 2025, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” will run for six months and feature participation from over 150 countries. Guyana’s presence not only enhances its investment image but also amplifies cultural diplomacy and tourism promotion on an international stage.

In the months leading up to and following Expo 2025, GO-Invest and the Ministry of Tourism will maintain a strong presence at the Guyana Pavilion, continuing to highlight investment opportunities, connect with international partners, and celebrate the country’s culture and economic transformation.