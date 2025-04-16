News Archives
We will support development and naysayers cannot silence us

Dear Editor,
I SHAUN Smith, a sitting APNU Councillor at the Region Six RDC and a community Development Officer in Region Six, write without regret or apology for the position I have taken in supporting the current administration, led by President, Dr Irfaan Ali.
His transformational leadership is exceptional—he is genuinely working to unite Guyana, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, can enjoy the country’s resources.
There are forces that would prefer to see people like myself—especially Afro-Guyanese—remain in mental and material bondage. From personal experience, I can say the very party I once supported, the APNU+AFC coalition, has long held a disposition of oppression.
I speak not only for myself but for many others who gave their all—family legacies, time, energy—to that party, only to remain in poverty and systematic silence.
Now, because I have openly thrown my support behind the PPP/C, I am being labelled a “soup drinker” and “slave catcher.”

But let me be clear: blind loyalty does not define me. I am an independent thinker, far beyond the narrow walls of indoctrination. I said what I said—and I stand by it.
To others who, like me, are shifting their support and being bullied or vilified on social media, I say this: stay strong. We are the true vanguards of change—the builders of the united Guyana we all want to see. I believe our ancestors, Dr Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham, are watching from the spiritual realm and rejoicing to see Afro-Guyanese and Indo-Guyanese working together, sharing opportunities equally.

To my African brothers and sisters who are supporting this government — continue to do so with confidence.
Do not be afraid of the naysayers or their labels. Many of these same critics never once fought for your dignity. We have the right to support leadership that uplifts all Guyanese—and we will not be silenced.
I will be submitting my resignation to the APNU party shortly.
Sincerely,
Shaun Smith

