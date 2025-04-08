Police looking to prosecute owner of car that clocked 152km/h

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday afternoon announced that it is taking steps to prosecute Leon Kyte, the registered owner of a vehicle that was captured on the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) speeding in the East Coast Demerara area.

In a press release, the police said SRIS —Guyana’s new automated traffic-enforcement initiative—officially went live on Monday, marking a major step forward in the country’s efforts to improve road safety through the use of smart technology.

“Within hours of going live, the system captured a vehicle with licence plate PAJ 4671 travelling at 152km/h in the East Coast area. The Guyana Police Force has since sought a summons to prosecute the registered owner, Leon Kyte,” the release said.

It added that alongside the speeding violation, high-resolution images generated by the system flagged additional concerns, including an obscured ID mark (number plate) and prohibition of tinted glass. “The summons will cause the owner to appear on a date and time at a magistrate court of the district,” the police said.

The police went on to explain in the release that the SRIS uses intelligent software and advanced camera technology to automatically detect traffic violations such as speeding, improper licence plate display and unsafe vehicle modifications.

The cameras used in the system are approved and certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), ensuring accuracy and reliability in enforcement.

The release emphasised that this initiative forms part of the Government of Guyana’s broader commitment to building safer, smarter, and more sustainable communities through digital innovation and modern infrastructure.

“The Guyana Police Force urges all motorists to observe posted speed limits, ensure their licence plates are clearly visible and maintain vehicles in compliance with national safety standards. The goal of the SRIS is protecting lives, promoting accountability and creating safer roads for all Guyanese,” it added.