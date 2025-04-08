ILO conference puts green jobs, energy transition in the spotlight

GUYANA’S Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, on Monday, urged his regional counterparts to take bold and decisive action to safeguard the future of work in the Caribbean, especially amidst the region’s many challenges.

During his remarks at the opening of the 13th International Labour Organization (ILO) Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers, Hamilton emphasised the vital role of the ILO in supporting the development of technical training and enhancing industrial relations across the region.

He further highlighted the Government of Guyana’s commitment to human capital development, citing efforts to expand technical and vocational training opportunities and provide scholarships to empower the workforce.

The conference, held under the theme “Decent Work for Resilience: Securing the Future of Caribbean Labour,” aims to strengthen labour market resilience, improve social protections, and promote sustainable economic development.

Minister Hamilton called for collective action to address labour disparities and ensure a prosperous future for all workers in the Caribbean.

“If we are to sustain momentum as a Caribbean community, then we must not merely acknowledge labour disparities within our respective societies, we must actively address them, collectively and individually through robust, structured and expansive robust national and regional initiatives,” Minister Hamilton said.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who delivered the feature address, reiterated that bold steps must be taken to safeguard the rights and dignity of workers and employers.

He said: “The challenges we face as a region are from climate instability to shifting global labour trends, from digital disruptions to growing informal economies. Ladies and gentlemen, therefore, our response towards well-being of our labour force in the region must be coordinated deliberate, and this meeting co-facilitated by the Government of Guyana and supported by the International Organization, therefore, reflects our shared commitment to building stronger, more recognizable systems across the Caribbean.”

He further highlighted the impact of climate change on the Caribbean, including rising sea levels, more intense hurricanes, and disrupted agriculture, noting that the transition to a green economy must protect jobs, support communities, and reduce inequality

The goal is to ensure that the transition to a green economy includes everyone within the context of work and social development.

“The decisions we make here will shape the lives of billions across the Caribbean, may we work together, ministers, international partners to advance polices that are clear sustainable and forward-looking,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Daren Pinard, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour of the Commonwealth of Dominica said the shift to renewable energy in the Caribbean is providing jobs for many citizens.

He noted that this year’s conference will address the region’s job market and green jobs, boosting nations’ ability to play a better role in responding to climate change.

“Picture a future with solar technologies and geothermal turbine engineers are among the most sought-after jobs or professions in the Caribbean, where young people see their future not as something to fail but with excitement as something to shift with their hands, their ideas and their passion,” the Dominican official said.

The event, taking place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), is a key platform for regional collaboration, bringing together stakeholders to shape a more resilient and equitable labour landscape in the Caribbean.

The signing of the third Decent Work Country Programme also took place at the opening of the conference marking a significant step in solidifying the tripartite commitment to fostering a harmonious labour market.