Sarwan expands philanthropic efforts with launch of new Three Hearts Foundation

RAMNARESH Sarwan, a renowned former Guyanese national cricketer, and West Indies Captain, deeply inspired by his loving wife and three wonderful children, has launched Sarwans’ Three Hearts Foundation with his commitment to philanthropy, reflecting his longstanding dedication to making a difference in the community.

According to a press release, this Easter, in collaboration with Amazonia Mall, he aims to raise awareness and funds for M.E.T Pride Academy- a school, dedicated to supporting children with autism, that offers a customised learning environment focused on fostering growth, inclusion, and individual development; helping each student reach their full potential in a supportive setting.

“Sarwan’s recent visit to M.E.T Pride Academy was truly a memorable experience. The highlight of the visit was observing the children’s impressive progress in their new favourite sport, cricket.

“Initially a challenge, the school’s determined staff have now successfully formed a team of seven players—an achievement that is no small feat. Through this term’s focus on cricket, students are learning essential skills such as teamwork, coordination, sharing, social interaction, and fine motor skills,” the press release noted.

Sarwan joined the children on the field, offering tips and encouragement, and sharing in the excitement of the game. His involvement brought out the best in them, and their positive energy was contagious.

His visit also served as a crucial reminder of the ongoing need for support and fundraising for the school. Hence, as part of this, Sarwans’ Three Hearts Foundation will collaborate with Amazonia Mall to raise funds for the school.

Amazonia Mall- a community-focused shopping destination dedicated to creating meaningful connections and hosting events that benefit the local community.

The release stated too that, on April 19 and 20, 2025 from 16:00 hrs, persons should visit the Amazonia Mall for a fun-filled weekend event where Easter hunts and an exciting raffle will be held.

All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets and Easter hunt cards will go directly to M.E.T. Pride Academy, helping to fund the school’s essential programmes and initiatives.

The funds raised are vital in ensuring the continued success of specialised programmes and educational tools that cater to the unique needs of each child.

This initiative is not only about providing resources but also about highlighting to the community the importance of supporting institutions like M.E.T. Pride Academy and raising awareness of this condition that has affected many of the nation’s children for years.