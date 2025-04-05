Man fatally stabbed in Kwakwani waterfront dispute

– suspect in custody



POLICE in Region Ten are investigating the alleged murder of a man known only as ‘Blacka’, a 28-year-old unemployed resident of the Kwakwani waterfront, following a heated altercation over living arrangements at a private residence on the night of April 3rd, 2025.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred between 22:00 hrs and 22:15 hrs at the home of Daniel Hartman, a 24-year-old who had recently returned to Kwakwani from Georgetown, where he had been working since August 2024.

Investigations revealed that during Hartman’s absence, his brother, 28-year-old Nicholas Hartman, continued to reside in the wooden house, which is elevated on wooden posts. Nicholas reportedly allowed ‘Blacka’ to stay at the house temporarily, as the latter was seeking employment.

Upon returning home, Daniel Hartman was reportedly displeased to find ‘Blacka’ staying at his residence and questioned his brother about the arrangement. An argument soon erupted between Daniel and ‘Blacka’, prompting Nicholas to leave the house in an apparent attempt to avoid the confrontation.

Roughly 15 to 20 minutes later, Nicholas returned and made a gruesome discovery — ‘Blacka’ was found lying motionless in a pool of blood on the floor of the hall, with a knife nearby. He immediately alerted the police.

Responding ranks found the victim lying on his back and rushed him to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex, where he was examined by Dr. Acher but succumbed to multiple stab wounds to the chest and lower back.

The body is currently at the Kwakwani Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Based on information received, police later located Daniel Hartman at the Kwakwani waterfront. Upon being cautioned, he allegedly confessed to the stabbing, telling investigators that he and ‘Blacka’ had a dispute over the latter’s refusal to vacate his house. He claimed that during a scuffle, he stabbed ‘Blacka’ with a knife.

Hartman was promptly arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

The identity of the deceased remains limited to the single name ‘Blacka’ as authorities work to contact his next of kin and gather further details.