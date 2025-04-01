‘We don’t need a study to give people a better standard of living’

–President Ali says; rejects opposition’s criticisms of plans to remove bridge tolls

IMPROVING lives does not require a study, just action, President, Dr Irfaan Ali highlighted while responding to opposition figures who have stood against the imminent removal of tolls at the three main bridges in Guyana.

The President made these remarks on Saturday at a public meeting at La Grange Village, West Bank Demerara.

President Ali told the large gathering: “And if badmindedness was a person, it would be the APNU+AFC because their leaders, their parliamentarians came out and asked what financial and socio-economic study was done to remove the fees from the bridge.

“Let me make it clear for her, him and them: We don’t need a study to tell us how to save money for our people and put more money in people’s pockets and give people a better standard of living.”

He then reminded the opposition that they did not analyse the impact of their actions when they sent thousands of sugar workers on the breadline.

As of August 1, 2025, the tolls for the Berbice, Demerara, and Wismar bridges in Guyana are set to be abolished.

This was revealed by Dr. Ali during his address to thousands of persons gathered at Babu John, Berbice, to commemorate the life of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) founder and former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan.

“This is investment, this is development,” the President said to welcoming applause from the mammoth crowd.

“We did not even commit this to you in the election but last year we said that we are going to make the crossing at the Wismar, Demerara and Berbice bridges free of cost…With effective from August 1, the crossing at the Demerara, Berbice and Wismar is free of cost,” the Head of State said.

President Ali had first made the commitment last August at the opening of a new throughway in Region Three.

Currently, several massive infrastructural projects are being pursued to create new transportation links to help ease traffic woes and promote inter-regional trade.

These include the building of the New Demerara Bridge—which will span approximately 2.65 kilometres with a driving surface width of around 23.6 metres. The bridge will also feature two carriageways and four lanes.

Additionally, works are progressing on the new Wismar-Mackenzie Bridge in Linden. The 220-metre-long edifice will have four lanes.

Aside from these two major bridges, works are ongoing on several new highways.

“We are your constant, we are your everyday, we are your reliable partner, and we are your relentless fighter; the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic,” the President said while highlighting the government’s commitment to improving lives.

He continued: “Life and development is [sic] not about a seasonal gift, it’s about hard, tireless work. It’s never opportunistic, it’s about full commitment.”