Ogle-Eccles highway on course for May completion

AS construction of the Ogle to Eccles Highway enters its final stage, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has said that the contractor confirmed that works will be completed by May this year.

The road link was initially slated for completion this month, but faced issues of inclement weather conditions, among other challenges which pushed it back to May.

Minister Indar, in an invited comment, said, “I drove the road last week, so they got some sections to be paved, and they have to do that when you have like, prolonged period of sun, without any moisture.”

The project was first conceptualised by a previous People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration in 2014, and was one of the first projects discussed after its return to office in 2020.

At US $106.4 million, the road is being constructed by Ashoka Buildcon Limited, an Indian-based company.

The contract for the first phase of the construction of this linkage was signed in June 2022 with the India-based company, and works commencing the two-year project began in 2023.

The new four-lane highway stretches approximately 7.8km from Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch), and will develop Guyana’s infrastructure, as well as open up land to meet the needs of the country’s thriving housing sector, and reducing travel time and traffic congestion, connecting the East Coast Demerara and the East Bank Demerara.

Notably, it will also link the country’s major airports, the Eugene F. Correia International Airport with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)