CIOG President calls for compassion, unity in Eid Message

AS Muslims across Guyana and the world celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the President of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad, has called on believers to embody the lessons of Ramadan in their daily lives through acts of compassion, unity, and service.

In his message following the official sighting of the moon on Sunday evening, Ahmad extended greetings to the Muslim community and emphasised that the completion of Ramadan is not the end of worship, but a transition into sustained social responsibility.

He reflected on the profound lessons learned throughout the holy month, describing it as a “University of Ramadan,” where patience, self-discipline, and spiritual growth were nurtured.

Highlighting the struggles faced by Muslims worldwide, particularly in Palestine and South Sudan, he acknowledged the resilience of those enduring immense hardships. “Even with their homes and places of worship reduced to rubble, they still hung lights and stood in prayer through the night,” he said, while urging believers to translate their faith into meaningful action that uplifts those in need.

Ahmad called on the Muslim community to uphold the core values of Islam, including generosity, tolerance, and unity.

As such, he encouraged continued devotion to prayer and charity, quoting messages from the Holy Quran.

The CIOG President also highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony and encouraged non-Muslims to participate in Eid celebrations to foster mutual understanding and peace.

“Let us be a beacon of light and hope for all people,” the message said.