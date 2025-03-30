The community counsellor of the remote villages in South Pakaraimas

ANDREW Albert, former Toshao of Karasabai, South Pakaraimas, was a farmer 25 years ago. Today, he has a more important role to play in the community—as a counsellor who travels to the eight villages in the sub-district to listen to locals, address their concerns, and provide assistance.

The eight villages include Karasabai, Rukumuta, Yurong Paru, Tiger Pond, Tipuru, Karabaicru, Kokshebai, Pai Pang, and Taushida.

The 52-year-old told Pepperpot Magazine that he is attached to the Social Welfare Department of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and is a trained counsellor among the locals.

Albert, the father of three daughters and a native of Karasabai Village, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), said life in that part of the country is fair, noting the rapid development in recent times to bring about an enhanced life for the locals.

As a remote village, he stated that things aren’t as busy as in the city or some other parts of Guyana, but they have had their share of development in the community.

Albert added that he is assigned an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and utilises it to visit the neighbouring villages—also far-fetched—to listen to and address the concerns of the people.

Even at a young age, it was recognised that he had the inbred gift of being a counsellor. Due to his listening ear and advanced understanding of life, he is able to relate to people on all levels.

The Karasabai resident told Pepperpot Magazine that even before he was the Toshao, he had the skills to effectively communicate with people and put them at ease no matter what the issue was.

Albert was also a regional councillor, known and well-liked among the people. He is also an avid participant in wildlife conservation and spends his spare time studying cage-free animals such as the sun-kissed parakeet, jaguars, and anteaters.

The counsellor reported that he is also involved in the camera-trapping of birds—to study them and then release them back into the wild. That project is at the community level with trained locals.

Albert is involved with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and is a licensed tour guide who is very familiar with the village and the sub-district communities.

He revealed that Karasabai is the only place where the sun-kissed parakeet can be found. He is a fan of the birds and has partnered with several agencies, including Caiman House, Rewa Lodge, and Conservation International, on wildlife projects.

Apart from domestic violence and teenage pregnancies, Albert disclosed that three households in every village often need external assistance for basic necessities. He ensures their needs are met via the Toshao and the regional authorities.

He explained that most locals are engaged in subsistence farming to earn, and a handful of others are large-scale cattle farmers.

Albert pointed out that they enjoy hassle-free barter arrangements with locals from neighbouring Brazil, where their local cassava by-products are exchanged for much-needed food items.

He related that getting to that village in Brazil takes just an hour, but going to Lethem is four hours away. So, it is easier to go nearby to purchase goods, as they did a long time ago.

Nowadays, locals have established shops to cater to both wholesale and retail customers, and things that were once scarce in the village are now available.

Albert stated that travel from one village to another is better now because every village has its own transportation, which includes ATVs, tractors, pickups, and buses.

He noted that the current administration has played a vital role in creating employment for locals, who have jobs as enhancement workers, part-time employees, and RDC staffers—all in an effort for them to be gainfully employed and earn.

Albert stated that more children are attending schools, too, due to the government’s intervention, such as the cash grants for school uniforms and the daily meals provided in schools.

On Wednesday last, Albert, along with others from the Social Welfare Department in the city, held an awareness session with young school dropouts and young women from the village to sensitise them on key subjects such as domestic violence, sexual offences, and teenage pregnancies.

It must be noted that Albert loves what he does for a job. With such great ease and the respect he has amassed within the region, it shows he is doing an excellent job creating awareness among the people in Karasabai and its surrounding villages.

According to Albert, Karasabai got its name from the two Mucushi words Krasa, meaning the canister, and Ebai, meaning a deep pool of water. Putting it all together becomes KrasaEbai. Someone, in the early years, pronounced it as Karasabai.