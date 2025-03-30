Kids Fest 592 crafting Guyana’s very own fairytale adventure

IN the world of event planning, the challenge is always to create something fresh, captivating, and unforgettable. For entrepreneur and founder of Kids Fest, Natalya Thomas-Small, this challenge has given rise to something truly magical—a grand experience that blends fantasy, amusement, and wonder. With her upcoming event, Magical Moments, slated for April 20th and 21st, Natalya aims to bring an immersive fairytale adventure to life, promising attendees a spectacle unlike anything they’ve seen before.

In an interview with Pepperpot Magazine, Natalya describes her event as more than just a gathering—it’s an experience, a journey into enchantment. “A magical moment is basically coming to experience a whole new adventure,” she explained. Central to this vision of an immersive event is an enormous castle, standing an impressive 70 metres in height. Starting in 2017 with event planner and designer Natalya Thomas-Small, Kids Fest 592 aims to provide children and their families with engaging experiences that foster creativity, confidence, and cultural appreciation.

But while the event carries hints of a Disney-inspired aesthetic, Natalya has been deliberate in ensuring that it remains unique. “Searching for a theme is a task because you have to ensure that it’s different. It hasn’t been done before. As much as it’s a Disney theme, it’s also not specifically directed to Disney. It’s a more open concept because Disney is one aspect of magic, but there are other aspects that can come together and merge,” she stated.

This fusion of magical elements is at the heart of Natalya’s creative approach and has been a pioneering principle for all of her past events. “As much as I wanted to say it’s a Disney theme, it’s not holistically a Disney theme. It’s a multitude of things coming together to give you that rush,” she explained. From classic fairytale aesthetics to larger-than-life inflatables—including a giant dinosaur—Thomas envisions a dreamlike environment where different magical worlds collide.

One of the most exciting aspects of the event is its appeal to young girls, particularly through the princess pageant, which has seen a surge in interest. “This year, we have a lot of young ladies signing up—a lot of little girls want to be princesses. So many of them are signing up to participate in the pageant, which is a big pull factor for the event,” Natalya stated. This level of engagement highlights the fact that the event is more than just entertainment; it provides an opportunity for children to step into their own magical world. Whether through the pageant, interactive activities, or the castle’s immersive environment, Natalya has designed an experience that allows kids to embrace their imaginations fully.

Every great event needs the right setting, and this year, Natalya has decided to move beyond the traditional Promenade Gardens to explore a larger space with more potential. “I wanted to try something new this year. I wanted to stray away from the Promenade Gardens a little and try the National Park, because on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, a lot of people go out there,” she shared. The choice of venue this time around is also strategic, with recent improvements to the National Park, including a playground and other upgrades.

For those looking forward to the event, Natalya assures that there will be something for everyone. “First and foremost, it’s the attractions with big amusements. Secondly, of course, the pageant. There’s going to be a lot of games and activities, like the bunny hunt, which will be happening inside the castle—so persons can actually get to experience what’s inside,” Natalya stated.

In addition to these main attractions, the event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including face painting, canvas painting, bouncy houses, and various games with prizes to be won. “We will also have face painting, canvas painting, a lot of bouncy houses, and lots of games and prizes to be won,” Natalya added. Currently, Natalya is in the process of securing key sponsorship. “We have a few sponsors coming on board—definitely Edward Beharry, Sterling, and we’re in conversation with Massey and Sunshine Snacks, along with a few others. Hopefully, they will all be on board to put on a good show,” she stated. The passion and meticulous planning are evident in every aspect of the event, from the immersive attractions to the logistical details. Natalya and her team are hard at work perfecting every element.

With its grand castle, interactive adventures, and a magical theme that transcends the ordinary, Magical Moments is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience. Tickets for Kids Fest 592 Magical Moments are now available at various locations, with adult tickets costing $2,000, while children will be able to enter the event for just $1,500. Children under 3 years old can attend for free. From the intricate planning to the excitement of the young participants, Natalya is not just creating an event; she is crafting an enchanting experience that will leave lasting memories for all who attend.