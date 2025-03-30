How the young Guyanese diaspora can contribute to youth development in Guyana

IN my line of work, I often engage with young Guyanese from different parts of the world. They migrated at a young age, or their parents are Guyanese dependents, and they want to be somehow connected to Guyana again. One question that I’m often asked is, “How can we give back, especially when we don’t even live in Guyana?” Despite the distance, many Guyanese descendants want to contribute to the success of our country. This is a new awakening due to our oil industry. This is a phenomenon that has occurred for decades. As such, I am dedicating this week’s column to some important ways in which youth from the diaspora can contribute towards our country.

There are thousands of young professionals working or studying abroad, particularly in countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For many years, Guyana has struggled with “brain drain”. Many of the skilled and trained professionals migrated, and as such, there are many gaps in our labour force. Fields such as medicine, nursing, technology, and education are in need of improvement and specialists. Instead of focusing on the “brain drain”, how about we now focus on “brain gain”? Young Guyanese professionals from the diaspora do not even need to step foot in Guyana to share information and insights about their field of work or experiences. They can utilise virtual mediums to assist with workshops or training sessions. They can also collaborate with local community groups or organisations to provide feedback and insight on their current work. A few ideas about knowledge sharing from youths of the diaspora would be one-on-one mentorship opportunities for Guyanese youth. I also believe information sharing can be done through the use of social media or websites.

In the past, many people relied on remittances sent from relatives and friends from abroad in times of need. In fact, many Guyanese still depend on such payments to improve their livelihoods. With that concept in mind, the diaspora can also support other young Guyanese through investments and philanthropy. Guyana’s oil and gas industry has allowed for much more resources than before. However, further development is still needed. As such, funding opportunities or business start-up initiatives can be made available for young Guyanese who are desirous of venturing into entrepreneurship. Some Guyanese from the diaspora also currently offer scholarship funds on an annual basis for Guyanese students to access.

The young Guyanese diaspora can also utilise their current platforms to advocate and influence policy reform in Guyana. In first-world countries, many of the policies surrounding human rights or climate change are advanced and amended to fit their current political and social norms. As such, the diaspora can advocate for stronger policies, such as improved social services or more policies on protecting our ecosystems. At sixteen years old, I was given an opportunity to explore the United States on a cultural exchange programme. It was an enlightening experience that allowed me to learn through impactful sessions on community development, as well as forming global relationships through travelling. This was one of just a few programmes available free of cost for Guyanese youths to participate in. As such, I would also encourage the diaspora to initiate cultural exchange programmes for Guyanese youth. We can collectively promote Guyana’s culture through social media, books, screenplays, and even storytelling. Many of the young professionals in the diaspora have esteemed platforms. They can share more about Guyana’s history, culture, and current economy for more global recognition.

I want to encourage all the Guyanese youth in the diaspora to contribute towards the continuous development of Guyana in whatever way they can. Your contributions do not mean you have to return to Guyana to live; it also does not call for large sums of resources or money. Whether it’s through social media advocacy, cultural promotions, or a virtual workshop, your contribution will be meaningful not only to the people you will serve but, ultimately, to Guyana’s overall socioeconomic development. I hope this column inspires you to reconnect and collaborate with Guyanese youth leaders, including rural leaders in the hinterlands. We welcome your generosity and commitment.